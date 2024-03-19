Kampala residents grapple with scorching heat, health risks rise

By Nobert Atukunda More by this Author

Some of you may have complained about the scorching sun or the resultant heat, even at night. In downtown Kampala, many have devised different strategies to cope, from donning sunglasses and using improvised umbrellas to simply wiping away the sweat and braving the heat.

While some businesses report a decrease in customers, others, especially those in the drinks business, are experiencing a surge in sales as people seek relief from the scorching weather.

“During the rainy season, I would sell about 5 cartons of water, but now that it's overly shining, I sell over 10 cartons of water daily,” a businesswoman says.

According to health workers, the excess heat or hot environment causes heat-related illnesses due to the body's inability to cope with the excess heat.

“Sometimes when the temperatures are very high, the body system may fail to control the core body temperatures on the inside, and that's when you see cases of multi-organ failure. In the worst-case scenario, you start having symptoms like convulsions, dizziness, nausea, and people can die,” says Dr. Brian Ssegaluma Buyinza, a Medical Officer.

They add that in the worst-case scenario, heat can cause health issues such as heat stroke, among others. Other common cases include heat rash and heat exhaustion, where the body is stressed due to heat.

The most affected are vulnerable populations like the elderly, infants, and overweight individuals.



Dr. Ssegaluma advises those affected to prevent heat illness by staying hydrated, drinking at least 2.5 liters of water daily, and avoiding sugary foods and alcohol. Additionally, wearing light clothing is recommended.

“During this season, people should avoid a lot of sugary food, avoid alcohol, and eat little more salt foods,” Dr. Ssegaluma advises.

However, they are also urged to monitor temperature changes through mobile devices to stay informed about impending heatwaves.

According to the World Health Organization, heatwaves, or extended periods of hot weather, can have a significant impact on society, including a rise in heat-related deaths.

Heatwaves are some of the most dangerous natural hazards but rarely receive adequate attention as their death toll and destruction are not always immediately obvious.



















