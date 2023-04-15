Kampala MPs weigh in on city funding debate, bad roads

Kampala's Members of Parliament have pledged to increase pressure on the government to allocate additional funding towards the rehabilitation of roads in the capital city. Due to heavy wear and tear, many roads in Kampala have deteriorated and are riddled with potholes. In a recent budget discussion for the proposed Budget Framework Paper, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) was allocated UGX 403 billion for the upcoming financial year of 2023/2024. However, with the pressing need for road repairs, the MPs are calling for more funding to be directed towards this critical infrastructure.