Kampala minister: Budget cuts have affected road progress

Kampala Capital City Authority says it does not have money to pay road contractors with the budget cuts it has suffered. Deputy Director for Roads and Drainage spoke as the State Minister for Kampala Kabuye Kyofatogabye assessed the ongoing work on the roads in Kampala. RAYMOND TAMALE took NTV's cameras to St. Peters road Kanyanya, Mulago Cancer Institute road and Zadoki - Lukoma road in Kawempe division.