Kampala abattoirs cleared amid disease concerns

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries says abattoirs in Kampala can remain open. On March 1st, a letter signed by the commissioner of animal health indicated that Kampala Capital City Authority should impose an immediate quarantine due to a foot and mouth disease outbreak. State Minister for Animal Industry Bright Rwamirama says that as long as the abattoirs source their livestock from safe areas, they can continue to operate.