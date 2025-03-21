Kalangala residents remain worried about their survival

A week after Kalangala district was hit by heavy winds and a storm that left 4 people dead and over 250 people displaced, the situation is slowly calming down. However, many of the residents there remain worried about their survival, despite the efforts of concerned parties to reach out with aid.The affected persons have called on the government and other concerned groups to run to their rescue as many are now homeless, with less food and basic supplies.