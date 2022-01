Kakwenza’s wife speaks out on ongoing dilemma

Abducted writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija’s wife is living in fear following events around the illegal detention of the husband. Eva Basiima, who had not heard from her husband until the 3rd of January, says he is in a deplorable state and wants security forces to produce him in court, or free him if they cant find charges to level against him. We speak to Eva Basiima at their home in Iganga where she narrates her ordeal.