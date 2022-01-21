Kakwenza appears in court, remanded

By Veronica Kayaga More by this Author

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Douglas Singiza has remanded author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija until Tuesday next week when he will be able to rule on whether to grant him bail.

Kakwenza, now held on remand at Kitalya prison, appeared in court via video link to apply for bail. He presented NUP Secretary-General Lewis Rubongoya as his surety.

His lawyer Eron Kiiza indicated that the accused had been tortured while in custody and needed to be released on bail so he could access proper medical treatment. Kiiza also added that the case of computer misuse, for which he is accused, is bailable.

However, prosecution, led by Resident State Attorney Joan Keko, says investigations into the case were still ongoing, before declaring that Kakwenza had the capacity to interfere with the matter, due to the control he would have of his Twitter handle.

The magistrate agreed with the prosecution and ordered that Kakwenza stays in custody.