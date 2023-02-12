Kakumiro MPs call for more gov’t support to education

Members of parliament from Kakumiro have joined growing calls for the government to closely regulate education services in both private and government-aided schools in order to protect parents and learners from extortion. According to Kasambya county Member of parliament David Kabanda, parliament’s committee on education has conducted a survey and among the discoveries made was the increased extortion of parents seeking education for their children more especially in private schools. Kabanda points out that it is time the government took interest in how all the schools in the country are managed to ensure that quality education is delivered at a cost that parents can afford.