Kakama passes his S.4 exams, but his S.5 chances are slim

22-year-old John Kakama is among the 350,146 candidates who sat for their O-levels under the new curriculum and also passed. He has been admitted to join S5 at Kigezi High School in Kabale district. However, despite his academic prowess, he was born without both hands and has been writing with his feet all his life. Although he is ready to join Senior Five, he will only be able to continue with his education if he secures a scholarship.