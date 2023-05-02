Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Kenyan pastor to face terrorism charges over cult massacre
  • 2 National 14-year-old boy found hanging in Tororo building
  • 3 News Sudan warring generals ready for talks, says Kiir
  • 4 National One-year-old baby killed in suspected ritual sacrifice
  • 5 National Seven arrested as Kyambogo University students strike