Kafuuzi maintains that he is proud of his anti homosexuality Bill decision

The Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi says he is proud to have advised the president against signing the anti homosexuality bill into law. Kafuuzi's insistence came shortly after the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among stopped him from ever defending any bill in parliament, as long as she is still the speaker. Members of Parliament had accused Kafuuzi of dishonesty for his advice to the president. The legislators, who are now voting on the bill, were outraged that he fully participated in the process of enacting it then turned around to advise the president to the contrary.