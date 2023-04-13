Kadaga says iron sheets were requested for school, health center

The first deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga has told the presidential Affairs committee investigating the alleged mismanagement of iron sheets meant for Karamoja, that she will not return the materials but will pay back the equivalent. Kadaga told the committee that the school and health centre for which she requested the 500 iron sheets are in need of them. The minister has recommended that the office of the Prime Minister should clean up its response to disasters or those in need.