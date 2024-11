Kadaga proposes Council of Ministers take over Anti-FGM bill

The Minister for East African Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, has proposed that the Council of Ministers take over the Anti-Female Genital Mutilation Bill. This comes at a time when the practice is resurging in various parts of the country, despite legislation outlawing it across East Africa. Members of the regional parliament have urged the Council of Ministers to prioritize the bill to protect women and girls.