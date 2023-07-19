Kadaga calls for harmonization of education systems

The first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga has written to the South Sudan government asking them to stop treating Ugandans as aliens. Kadaga says because South Sudan is a member of the East African Community, nationals of both countries are supposed to be treated equally without any discrimination. Kadaga was speaking during a ground-breaking ceremony for the new headquarters of the Inter-University Council of East Africa.