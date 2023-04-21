Kadaga calls for easier movement of people and goods in cross-border trade

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga has directed the Uganda Revenue Authority Customs officials at the one-stop border post in Malaba to open the small gate to allow free movement of people between Uganda and Kenya. The gate was closed about three years ago when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Kadaga said it's a violation of the EAC treaty that allows the free movement of East Africans and it also hampers the free movement of goods especially among locals at Malaba.