KACITA calls for lowering of digital number plates installation fee

Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) has reiterated its request for the government to lower the cost of digital number plates for new vehicle owners. KACITA's chairperson, Thaddeus Musoke Nagenda, notes that Parliament has taken into account two of their demands from their petition. However, some lawmakers argue that the digital number plate project doesn't adequately address the evident security concerns, as the system lacks essential features like cameras. The government officially launched the project on Wednesday through the Ministry of Works and Security.