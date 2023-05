Kaberamaido officials call for improved infrastructure, staffing at Oriamo Health Center iii

Kaberamaido district officials and health workers at Oriamo Health Center III want the government to prioritize the improvement of the health unit's infrastructure and staffing. They hope this will make the delivery of quality health services to the local community better. The health centre is in a two-roomed house and cannot meet the demand for health care services for about 15,000 people.