Kabarole residents complain about extra PDM fees

Kabarole district leaders have expressed concern that more people handling Parish Development Model (PDM) funds are charging them extra fees of up to 100,000 shilings per beneficiary. At the beginning of this month, three PDM officials in Hakibaale sub-county in the district were arrested by security and forced to refund shs 650,000/= that was collected from group members to get PDM money. Councilors speaking during a district budget conference at the district headquarters yesterday, highlighted that some parish chiefs responsible for filling beneficiaries' data need orientation about the system.