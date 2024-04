Kabarole PPDA tips local leaders on improved legal framework

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority has concluded a training for officials in the Rwenzori region, on the mandate of the PPDA's Appeals tribunal, due to the many changes made in the act to enable the smooth running of bids. Mansoor Saki Atiku, the registrar of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Appeals Tribunal, called for more familiarization of changes to make the procurement process more efficient.