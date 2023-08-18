Kabale youth appeal to government over unemployment challenge

Young people in Kabale district have asked the government to address the issue of rising unemployment in the country. The call comes as hundreds of youth congregate in Kabale Municipality to celebrate International Youth Day. President Museveni is expected to attend the event. Kabale District Youth Chairman Thaddeus Taremwa says the government should emphasize vocational training and also fight corruption which has frustrated various youth empowerment programs.