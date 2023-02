Kabale school gets much needed classroom

Rotary clubs have constructed structures at Nyakijumba Primary School located in Ndorwa East Kabale district, a facility that has not had enough classrooms for twenty years. The Educator Community project cost 90 million and focuses on strengthening the capacity of communities to support basic education, and literacy, and reduce gender disparity in education. The headteacher Kenneth Aligaba says that the school is also understaffed.