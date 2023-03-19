Kabale resident shoots police cop dead

The Police in Kabale is investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting to death of a 23-year-old constable Caroline Komuhangi, by her boyfriend. According to the Kigezi Region spokesperson Elly Maate the deceased signed for her gun and went out on night duty and returned home at around 06 30 am and opted to rest at home with her gun. At this time her boyfriend Denis Arineitwe arrived at her home. The two reportedly engaged in a quarrel, and as she tried to run outside, Arineitwe reportedly picked up her gun, shooting her from the back, killing her instantly. Police later arrested Arineitwe. He was taken to Kabale hospital for treatment under guard, as he was also injured during the scuffle that led to his arrest. Meanwhile another policeman Baraham Turanzomwe has been arrested for trying to confront the suspect after the shooting at Kabale Hospital.