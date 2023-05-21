Kabale pilgrims begin their journey to Namugongo ahead of the Uganda Martyrs day

Three hundred and thirty Catholic pilgrims have set off from St Mary’s Cathedral in Rushoroza in Kabale District on a 10-day pilgrimage to Namugongo in time for Uganda Martyrs' Day celebrations due on June 3rd next month. The pilgrims were drawn from Mutorele, Rubanda, and Rushoroza parishes, while some joined in from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Flagging them off, the coordinator of the Lay Apostolate Movement in Kabale Diocese, Fr. Lauben Mubangizi implored the use of the pilgrimage to increase their faith over the next 400 km to Namugongo. Meanwhile, the Kabale District Police Commander SP Abel Ruganza said that the traffic and medical department will accompany them to Mbarara City and will handle them to the other teams.