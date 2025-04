Kabale Nursing School seeks government support amid rising enrollment

The Principal of Kabale School of Comprehensive Nursing has asked for more government support for the school due to its rising enrollment. Josephine Nambilo Mukasa, the Principal, expressed concern over inadequate training space as enrollment has increased to 1,000 students. Established 52 years ago, the school is the only government-aided nursing institution serving the six districts of the Kigezi region.