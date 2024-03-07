Kabale local leaders and residents demand answers about dysfunctional water project

A section residents in Ndorwa, West, Kabale District are bitter over the dysfunctional Buramba Gravity Flow Scheme. The Deputy Resident District commissioner, Ronald Bakak visited the project and told residents that he's engaging local leaders to find out why the scheme is not serving the purpose of making people access clean water. However, Fred Kalyesubula the Chief Administrative Officer says the project custodians disrupted the flow of water to various villages.