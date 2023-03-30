Kabale leaders concerned about access to clean water

Kabale district officials have said that access to safe drinking water and basic sanitation are still a huge challenge in Kabale district and these issues are not being treated with urgency. According to the District Natural resources officer, Henry Tumwesigye, the district has more than 42,000 households. 10% have no functional latrines and 66% have no functional hand-washing facilities. This was revealed at the commemoration of International Water Day at Karujanga health centre 3, Kibuga Sub County in Kabale district.