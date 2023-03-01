Kabale district to construct airstrip

Kabale district leaders have concluded arrangements for government to establish an airstrip in Kabale district as an outstanding landing site for tourists to visit Lake Bunyonyi, the second deepest lake in Africa and one of the leading tourist destinations in Uganda. The decision was arrived at during the launch of the district Physical development plan with financial support of 300 million from the ministry of finance. This will boost tourism among many other developments in the district.