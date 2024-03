Kabale Deputy RDC asks police to arrest emyooga defaulters

Kabale Deputy Resident District Commissioner Ronald Bakak has directed police to investigate and arrest people who received Emyoga money and defaulted. He says over Shs 330 million meant to transform homesteads from subsistence to market-oriented production has not been refunded. The directive was given yesterday during the review meeting organized for Kabale Emyooga SACCO chairpersons held at the Kabale municipal council Chambers.