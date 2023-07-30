Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National One shot dead as police stop fight over Shs2,000 bet
  • 2 World Suicide blast kills at least 44 at Pakistan political party gathering
  • 3 News Africa leaders give Niger junta week to cede power 
  • 4 National 'Dirty' Money: What Besigye, Mafabi, Amuriat told FDC probe committee
  • 5 National Police arrest UPDF soldier for defiling, impregnating daughter