Kabaka commended for prioritizing the youths

The Church of Uganda has today joined Buganda Kingdom to celebrate 30 years of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II's reign. Special prayers to mark this milestone were organized at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Namirembe, where the Anglican faithful, were joined by officials from Buganda Kingdom led by the speaker of the Buganda Lukiiko, Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule. In his remarks, the dean of Namirembe Cathedral Rev. Canon. Jonathan Kisawuzi has urged kingdom subjects and other Ugandans to support initiatives started by Kabaka Mutebi to improve the welfare of Ugandans.