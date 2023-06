Justice Stella Arach Amoko's in-laws calls for a peaceful burial resolution

In a compelling plea, the inlaws of the late Justice Stella Arach Amoko from Adjumani are urging her family to reconsider their position regarding her final resting place. Asserting that Justice Arach Amoko peacefully resided in her marital home for numerous years, they find it inconceivable that such sentiments would change now that she has passed away.