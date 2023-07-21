Justice Minister defends DP agreement with NRM

However, Justice and constitution affairs minister Norbert Mao is continuing with homecoming ceremonies. He explains that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the National Resistance Movement and Democratic Party is starting to pay off. Mao, who has laughed off his detractors, says he now has an opportunity to advocate for the rights of Ugandans. Mao's assurance came as he prepares to take part in homecoming activities at Kaunda grounds in Gulu city.