Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Govt’s pro-agric project on the back foot
  • 2 National Money laundering: Blow as Uganda remains greylisted
  • 3 Insight Speed is not enough
  • 4 Insight Court awards teacher damages
  • 5 National UNBS boss Ebiru makes U-turn, denies paying Shs100m bribe