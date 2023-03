Judiciary releases burial program for late judge Kenneth Kakuru

The body of the late justice of the court of Appeal Kenneth Kakuru who died in a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya yesterday, will arrive in the country at midnight. He will be taken to a funeral home before a special seating is held at the court of appeal on Thursday. Judiciary spokesperson Jameson Karemani told NTV's Sudhir Byaruhanga that Justice Kakuru will be buried on Saturday.