Judiciary launches procedure to counter case backlog

The Judicial Service Commission has launched a small claim procedure at Kyangwali magistrates' Court in Kyangwali sub-county, in a bid to help reduce the backlog in Kikuube district. According to Hoima high court resident judge, Justice Jesse Byaruhanga Rugyema the courts will handle cases with claims not exceeding 10 million Shillings. The small claims procedure started with 5 magistrates Courts but currently covers 174 magistrates courts.