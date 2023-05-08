Judges meet to discuss issues affecting judiciary

Judges of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal are holding a five-day induction in Entebbe to assess the progress and performance in the judiciary. The judges are looking into the persistent problems of the sector including case backlog and administration among others. The judiciary will also discuss adopting digital case management in court but traffic judicial officers' attendance to avoid absenteeism. According to Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo, the judiciary continues to suffer staffing challenges.