Journalists condemn FDC attack on journalists

Journalists from various media houses have vowed to end coverage of Forum for Democratic Change events unless they officially apologize and return the confiscated mobile phones and sound recorders and meet all medical bills for scribes injured during a confrontation at FDC headquarters. Today party president Patrick Amuriat apologized to all journalists injured at Najjanankumbi, but remained tightlipped about those who lost phones and other implements.