Journalists’ body wants an end to violations

The Human Rights Network for Journalists Uganda has said it will sue the Forum for Democratic Change if the party fails to compensate journalists who were assaulted as they covered the goings-on at the party headquarters in Kampala last week. The attackers, reportedly hired by some FDC leaders to prevent the party's national chairman Wasswa Birigwa from addressing a press conference, went on a rampage and injured some journalists who also accused them of stealing their phones.