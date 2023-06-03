Journalists and their coverage of the Martyrs' day’s events

Amidst the passion and devotion of the Uganda Martyrs' Day celebrations in Namugongo, a dedicated group of journalists worked tirelessly to capture every moment of this significant event. Tasked with covering the entire spectacle, these reporters faced their fair share of challenges. From navigating crowded spaces to capturing the essence of the diverse activities unfolding, the journalists braved the obstacles to ensure comprehensive coverage.