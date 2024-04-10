Joint security forces return cattle to jie pastoralists following Turkana herdsmen raid

In a show of swift action and commitment to peace, joint security forces in Moroto district, Karamoja Sub-region, handed over 195 heads of recovered cattle to the Jie pastoralists at Kobebe Mega Valley dam. This move follows a recent incident on March 19, 2024, where Turkana herdsmen raided 255 livestock in the Kalogwang grazing belt, killing two young shepherds in the process. This act of violence starkly violated Executive Order No. 3 of May 19, 2023.

Mr. Tuko Justin, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner (D/RDC) of Moroto, emphasized the necessity of security and local leaders' intervention in response to such incidents. "It's paramount that rightful owners have received their cattle as we await further intervention," Mr. Tuko stated.

Hon. Peter Abraham Lokii, the Member of Parliament for Jie County in Kotido district, praised the joint security forces for their swift and coordinated action to restore confidence and trust among the community. He stressed the importance of such actions in peacebuilding, noting that quick responses can prevent potential revenge attacks.

Col. Richard Obura Kidega, the 403 Brigade Commander of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), represented Maj. Gen. Don William Nabasa, the 3 Division Commander, in affirming the security forces' commitment to conducting disarmament operations. These operations aim to recover more livestock and implement Executive Order No. 3 to enhance sanity and relative peace in Karamoja Sub-region.

The rightful owners of the cattle, elders Logwang Adokamoru and Longoole Nabokolem, both residents of Nakapelimoru Sub-county in Kotido district, expressed gratitude and hope. They praised the local leadership and joint security forces for their swift intervention, highlighting the importance of such actions in maintaining peace and stability.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Col. David Byaruhanga, the 405 Brigade Commander; Hon. Lotee Paul Komol, the LC V Chairperson of Kotido; Lt. Col. Patrick Obong, the Commanding Officer of the 39 Infantry Battalion; Hon. Lomoru Paul, the LC3 Chairperson for Nakapelimoru; Irara Peter Abraham, the Mayor of Kotido Municipality; Ms. Judith Nakut, a Mobilizer, and members of the community. The joint effort of these groups underscores the commitment to peace and stability in the region.