Joel Ssenyonyi replaces Mathias Mpuuga as new LOP

The Opposition National Unity Platform party has appointed Joel Ssenyonyi, the Nakawa West Member of Parliament as the new leader of opposition in parliament. Ssenyonyi replaces Mathias Mpuuga who has served since 2021. Robert Kyagulanyi, the NUP says Mpuuga has not been fired or demoted but it's morally and politically right to bring about change in leadership.