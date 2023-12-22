Joel Ssenyonyi appointed new Leader of Opposition in Parliament

Nakawa West Member of Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has been appointed as the new Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. This announcement comes as he takes over the role from Hon. Mathias Mpuuga, the Member of Parliament for Nyendo-Mukungwe, Masaka City, who has concurrently been named Commissioner of Parliament."I may not be the most educated or experienced among the opposition members. Some may argue that I am not the most deserving to be appointed as LoP, but such is leadership." After his appointment, while addressing members at the conference, Ssenyonyi thanked Mpuuga for his leadership and for allowing him to be mentored through the new appointmentJoel Ssenyonyi, previously known for his role as the spokesperson for the opposition party, the National Unity Platform, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to his new position.



