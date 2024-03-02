Joe Walker extends road safety campaign to Mubende

Nation Media Group’s Head of Radio Joseph Bayenga has taken his road safety awareness campaign to Fort Portal, with a walk from Kampala, that yesterday saw him arrive in Mubende. There, Joe Walker, as he is known, painted a zebra crossing in Mubende town as a way of raising awareness about road safety for road users in Mubende town. In turn, Mubende Municipality Mayor Innocent Ssekiziyivu applauded the Joe Walker team for their efforts in working to reduce traffic accidents.