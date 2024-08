Jinja SSS, Busoga College Mwiri advanced to super group finals

Jinja Secondary School and Busoga College Mwiri have advanced to the supergroup finals of the Boys Schools Cricket Week at Jinja SS. Busoga College Mwiri beat Nyakasura School by 33 runs while Jinja SS defeated Delhi Public School by nine wickets. Both teams head into their final game at 2 pm.