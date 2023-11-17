Jinja Muslim community holds special prayers for Busoga Royal Wedding

Barely a day to the royal wedding day, the Muslim community in Jinja have joined the rest of Busoga in wishing the Kyabazinga and his Queen a wonderful marriage. Today they held special prayers at the Mosque. Leading these prayers at Masjid Jamia, Deputy Mufti Ali Waiswa prayed that the royal marriage would be fruitful. Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope the fourth will be wed to Jovia Mutesi in a wedding at Christ Cathedral in Bugembe in Jinja, tomorrow.