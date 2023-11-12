Jinja Indian Business Community contributes Shs111 M for Kyabazinga's wedding

The Jinja Indian Business Community has joined the list of entities contributing to the success of Kyabazinga's wedding due next Saturday. The Kyabazinga is due to be wedded to his fiancee Jovia Mutesi at the Christ Cathedral in Bugembe in Jinja. The business community, led by their chairperson Piyush Kotecha collected 111 million shillings, which they have now banked with the Busoga Kingdom. Formally receiving the donation, the deputy premier Noor Osman thanked the community for remaining one with the Kingdom of Busoga.