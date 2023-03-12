Jinja district officials call on gov't for help in addressing poor road infrastructure

Leaders in Jinja City are concerned that the poor state of roads there could hinder development if the government does not step in to improve the road network there. Jinja is Uganda's industrial city that is crucial in the development of the nation. Uganda's Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development Programme has developed about fifteen per cent of the road network in Jinja City, with much more still in a sorry state.