Jinja catholic diocese lays out plans for Martyrs’ day 2023 celebrations

The Catholic Church's diocese of Jinja needs 2.2 billion shillings to prepare for the 3rd June 2023 Martyr's day celebrations in Namugongo. The Bishop of Jinja Diocese Charles Martin Wamika told journalists at the Uganda Catholic Secretariat Nsambya that he is appealing to Christians to contribute towards the success of the annual event.