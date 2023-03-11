Japan to send $5 million in food aid to Karamoja sub region

The Japanese government has signed a grant to boost food production in the region. The agreement, signed with the Uganda government will see Japan give 5 million dollars to support the nine districts of the Karamoja Sub-region to boost food production. With Prime minister Robinah Nabbanja witnessing, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija signed on behalf of the Uganda government. Prime Minister Nabbanja pledged to ensure that the grant is utilised to save the locals from challenges brought on by climate change and food security.