Janet Museveni condemns child trafficking

The Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni who is also the Patron of the not-for-profit organization, Uganda Women Efforts to save orphans UWESO, has condemned those involved in trafficking children from the Karamoja subregion to the streets of Kampala for selfish gain. Janet was the chief guest at the hand-over of scholastic materials donated through A China Africa joint Action initiated by the first lady of China Professor Peng Liyuan, to the children under the care of UWESO in Masulita in Wakiso district.