James Mugisha Biryabarema is Fort Portal's waste management champion

Waste management is often viewed as dirty and may attract people of low profile, illiterate, and poor backgrounds. However, this is not the case at the Kitere compost site in Fort Portal City. If there is anyone who loves his job, it is James Mugisha Biryabarema, the site manager. NTV’s Benjamin Jumbe spoke to Biryabarema about how he settled into waste management.