Jailed State Minister Nandutu Agnes seeks bail on medical grounds

By Veronica Kayaga More by this Author

Nandutu Agnes, the State Minister for Karamoja Affairs and Woman MP for Bududa District, has had her case file allocated to Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga of the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court. The judge will hear her bail application on May 3, 2023, when Nandutu is expected to be produced back in court.

Nandutu's lawyers are seeking bail on medical grounds.

"She suffers from Severe Venous Insufficiency, a life-threatening disease that can cause sudden blood clot formation," Nandutu's lawyers say.

She was charged and committed to the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court last Wednesday to stand trial for alleged mismanagement of iron sheets meant for the Karamojong Community Empowerment Programme.

Nandutu denies the charge of dealing with suspect property of 2,000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28, which she is accused of having received and held when she had reason to believe they were acquired as a result of the loss of public property, an offence under the Anti-Corruption Act. The alleged offence was committed at Namanve, OPM stores, and Kkola cell, Bulwanyi Parish, in Mukono Municipality, Mukono District.

If Nandutu is granted bail, it will be a temporary reprieve for her as she awaits trial. However, the case has raised concerns about corruption in the government and the need to hold public officials accountable for their actions. The outcome of the case will be closely watched by many in Uganda.