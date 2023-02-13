Jailed MPs get court bail after over one year detention

MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya of Kawempe South and Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye South have been granted bail after spending nearly one and a half years on remand without trial. They face a host of charges including murder. Justice Lawrence Tweyanze of Masaka High Court asked the two to deposit 20 million shillings each. Each of their four sureties was asked to execute a non-cash bond of 50 million shillings. The office of the Director of Public Prosecution withdrew all objections to the bail application.